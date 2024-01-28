DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jaspar Lepak Album Release w/ Haley Rydell

Icehouse
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 4:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $26.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

4PM DOORS // 5PM SHOWTIME // $20 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $25 PREMIER BALCONY SEATING (+ fees) // $27 AT THE DOOR

Jaspar Lepak celebrates the release of her new folk/Americana album "So Strong!" Joined by opener Haley Rydell and performing as a duo with ****...

Presented by Icehouse!
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jaspar Lepak

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.