DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
4PM DOORS // 5PM SHOWTIME // $17 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $23 AT THE DOOR
Folk-charting songwriter Jaspar Lepak celebrates the release of her new feminist-themed album So Strong with a gorgeous backing band featuring Ben Cook-Feltz on piano, Andy Schuster on u...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.