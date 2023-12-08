DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Romeo Louisa, Wooka live & more

La Java
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

C'est tout sourire que l'on vous annonce une deuxième date parisienne dans le cadre de notre tournée européenne anniversaire, cette fois ci à La Java, après notre gros sold out au Sacré !

Party maker, happiness dealer, le label français fondé par Crowd Co...

Présenté par A.A Production.

Lineup

Crowd Control

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

