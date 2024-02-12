Top track

Angle of List

Loscil + Lawrence English

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 12 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Angle of List
About

Experience a one of a kind union between two ambient masters, Lawrence English and loscil aka Scott Morgan.

A collection of recordings altering the sounds of a century old pipe organ housed at Brisbane's historic Old Museum, the duo's Colours of Air colle...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Loscil, Lawrence English

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

