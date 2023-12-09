DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Festival Bars en Trans - du jeudi 7 au samedi 9 décembre
dans 12 lieux et avec une centaine d'artistes émergents
SIBU MANAÏ - pop (La Réunion)
TONN3RR3 BIKAY3 - electro / disco (Paris)
BERNADETTE - DJ / electro / breakbeat (Paris / Lyon)
Cet événemen...
