Iain Stirling - Work in Progress

The Bill Murray
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

BAFTA-winning comedian Iain Stirling is working up some new material for his upcoming tour. Iain is best known as the brilliantly funny voice of the hit reality show Love Island (ITV2), and spin off series Love Island USA (ITVX), which are in their tenth a...

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Iain Stirling

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

