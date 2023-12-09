Top track

Samedi : Darwin Experience + Rallye + W!zard

THE PENNY LANE PUB
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€11

About

Festival Bars en Trans - du jeudi 7 au samedi 9 décembre
dans 12 lieux et avec une centaine d'artistes émergents

DARWIN EXPERIENCE - pop (Paris)

RALLYE - pop (Paris)

W!ZARD - punk / noise (Bordeaux)

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de...

Présenté par 3 Ptit Tour.

Lineup

The Darwin Experience, Rallye, W!ZARD

Venue

THE PENNY LANE PUB

1 Rue de Coetquen, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open8:30 pm
240 capacity

