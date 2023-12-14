Top track

PUSHmas 2023

Icehouse
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$16.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOWTIME // $12 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $17 AT THE DOOR // 21+

Ho Ho Ho Merry PUSHmas to all! Join us at Icehouse December 14th as we celebrate the holidays together with a lineup of talented Twin Cities hip hop and R&B acts to ring in the ho...

Presented by Icehouse!
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Juice Lord, AK Fields

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

