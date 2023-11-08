DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ECHOES #9 ✹ SLEAFORD MODS, ANIKA, ENOLA GAY ✹

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ECHOES #9 ✹ Une neuvième édition pour Arte !

Une fois de plus, la scène indépendante et alternative sera mise à l'honneur dans l'antre du Yoyo, sous le Palais de Tokyo.

Ce 8 novembre, Jehnny Beth accueille Sleaford Mods, le duo electro-punk de Nottingha***...

Présenté par Walter Films & Arte.

Lineup

Anika, Enola Gay, Sleaford Mods

Venue

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo

13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75016 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

