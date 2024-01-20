Top track

Jessie Saunders, Farley Jackmaster - Love Can't Turn Around

E1: Jackmaster, Tini Gessler + Crowded

E1
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Our first in house event of 2024, brings through some house royalty to the warehouse… the iconic, Jackmaster.

His lack of musical prejudice, and open-minded approach and ability to adapt to any given situation, underpinned by a knowledge of underground ho...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.

Lineup

Jackmaster, TINI GESSLER

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

