Jhariah, Save Face

Elsewhere - The Hall
Wed, 10 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
$31.28

About

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies a...

This is an 16+ event
PopGun Presents

Lineup

Save Face, Jhariah

Venue

Elsewhere - The Hall

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

