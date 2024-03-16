DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

1-800 GIRLS (LIVE)

Headrow House
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

London based Producer and DJ, Jake Stewart has successfully located the pleasure centres of UK ravers via the diverse output of his “1-800 GIRLS” artist project. A past performing live in new wave inspired bands where it was not uncommon to find himself be...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Natural Selection.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1-800 GIRLS

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs