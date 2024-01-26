Top track

IDK

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Van Houten

Windmill Brixton
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

IDK
Got a code?

About

VAN HOUTEN

[VAN HOUTEN](https://www.instagram.com/_vanhoutenband/)

The Leeds based band’s new music sees them find their own, unmistakable sound, something which has been 7 years in the making. It’s been worth the wait, allowing them to explore sounds, textures, and raw emotions. Supporting each...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Van Houten

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.