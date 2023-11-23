DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CAROSELLO FEST: RADIO IN VETRINA (con GIMA)
L'appuntamento immancabile di tutti i "cool kids" di EST Radio questo giovedì accoglie in console il nuovo artista di Carosello Records: Gima. Preparatevi a un DJ set che vi farà ballare e scoprire in anteprima...
