Plvtinum / Chris Grey / Shaker

Cobra Lounge
Tue, 16 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Riot Fest presents...

PLVTINUM
w/ Chris Grey and Shaker

VIP Upgrades available!
- Early Entry for Soundcheck

- Meet & Greet

- Priority merch access (pending availability)

“VIP is inclusive of early entry for Soundcheck, a Meet & Greet with...

All ages
Riot Fest presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Shaker, Chris Grey, PLVTINUM

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

