Top track

Candle

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gabriel Kazz

Heliogàbal
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Candle
Got a code?

About

Guanyador del Premi del Jurat al certamen Portautors 2022, Gabriel Kazz és un cantautor de Barcelona amb arrels canadenques. L’11 de Novembre de 2022 va llençar “Lonely Fire”, el seu àlbum debut. Sorgit d'una estada de 5 anys a Londres, com a estudiant de...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Gabriel Kazz

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.