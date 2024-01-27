DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Burns Family Ceilidh

Grand Junction
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for a joyous afternoon of rebellious song & dance for all the family.

Open to dancers of all ages and abilities (no experience necessary!)

It’s Burns for the bairns! Come to the stunning venue of Grand Junction this January for a jolly knees-up a...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Nest Collective.

Lineup

Ceilidh Liberation Front

Venue

Grand Junction

Rowington Cl, London W2 5TF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.