D’Aliocha Schneider, on connaît son rôle dans la série Salade Grecque de Cédric Klapisch mais l’on connaît moins son amour pour la musique. Et pourtant ! Il a déjà publié deux albums en anglais et son troisième album qui vient de paraître (Local) est écrit...
