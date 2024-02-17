Top track

The Chisel - Retaliation

The Chisel

Exchange
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It’s going off and The Chisel are back to cause a bit of bovver. Following a trio of explosive singles, the band finally bring us their debut full-length album, Retaliation.

Having formed in early 2020 and featuring a crew of members with long-term associ...

This is a 14+ event, under 18s must be accompanied by an adult 18+
Presented by Action!

Lineup

The Chisel

Venue

Exchange

72, 73 Old Market St, Bristol BS2 0EJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

