DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dance Your Troubles Away : Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul DJS

MOTH Club
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul join us as special guests for Dance Your Troubles Away.

4 hours of global sounds. Good vibes only from 11-3. DJs Playing

Fela Kuti, The Mauskovic Dance Band, Lijadu Sisters, Kiki Gyan, Pigeon, Dur-Dur Band, Peter King, Jon...

Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.