Rhea the Second - No Call No Text

Rhea The Second

Robert's Westside
Wed, 6 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From Free

About

Robert's Presents R&B On Madison With:

RHEA THE SECOND

FREE w/ RSVP or $10 Day Of Show

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 w/ Parent / Guardian)

Presented by Robert's Westside.

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

