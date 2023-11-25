DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Waterfalls: Hip Hop/R&B Party

The Book Club
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Waterfalls returns with an all female line up of some of the best djs on the circuit. This night celebrates all the best women in Hip Hop, RNB, Grime, Bashment and more. From Doja Cat to TLC to Cardi B we have you covered.

Expect to hear
Doja Cat...

Presented by The Book Club.
No health documentation needed

Lineup

Venue

The Book Club

100-106 Leonard St, London EC2A 4RH
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.