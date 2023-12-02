Top track

Parbleu - Calima

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Parbleu - [Uragano Vol. 3]

Angelo Mai
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Parbleu - Calima
Got a code?

About

🌪️Il terzo Uragano sta per arrivare in città! 🌪️

URAGANO - Parbleu + Mondocane + Funk Pope e TBA @ Angelo Mai

⚡ Parbleu

⚡ Mondocane

⚡ Funk Pope _djset

Scuderie MArteLive presenta Uragano vol.II

Uragano è una rassegna musicale itinerante, un viaggi...

Questo è un evento 18+
ScuderieMArteLive
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Parbleu

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
190 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.