DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 20th
7-10 p.m
$15/person
The evening will feature live entertainment from Kings of Pleasure, Desert Melodies, and the Johnny Hotshot Gun Show plus whiskey tasting specials, premium cigars, and a best-dressed contest will be going down...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.