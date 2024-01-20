DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dillinger Speakeasy

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 20 Jan, 7:00 pm
TheatreTucson
From $19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 20th

7-10 p.m

$15/person

The evening will feature live entertainment from The Hot Club of Tucson, Bees Knees, and the Johnny Hotshot Gun Show plus whiskey tasting specials, premium cigars, and a best-dressed contest will be going down...

This is an All ages event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

