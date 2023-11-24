Top track

Folktales @ The Folklore- presents: SENEGAL!

Folklore Hoxton
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are very excited to invite you for our November special!

SENEGAL is our destination for this very wonderful show!

Extra special band TBA!

Joining in the trance inducing vibrations will be the host- master and ambassador of Gnawa culture in the UK - S...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
Lineup

Simo Lagnawi, Audio.sync

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

