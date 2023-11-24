DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are very excited to invite you for our November special!
SENEGAL is our destination for this very wonderful show!
Extra special band TBA!
Joining in the trance inducing vibrations will be the host- master and ambassador of Gnawa culture in the UK - S...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.