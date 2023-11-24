Top track

Folktales Presents Afro Groove & Latin Rhythm Party

Folklore Hoxton
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for our second segment of Folktales World Music live at the Folklore where we are joined this time round by the legendary Bene Tally Band of Senegalese and West African heritage and the rhythm centric Andean Afro-latin fusion delights of LOKANDES....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
Lineup

Simo Lagnawi, Audio.sync, Lokandes

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

