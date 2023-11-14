Top track

Rowan's Advice

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FM#26: Lou Terry / Starter Car / Flypaper

The Ivy House
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rowan's Advice
Got a code?

About

Falling Moon #26

Tuesday 14th November Falling Moon are teaming up with brand new alt-country outfit Starter Car to organise a fundraiser for Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).

We are delighted to also welcome Flypaper and Lou Terry to the lineup.

Our...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Falling Moon.

Lineup

Flypaper, Lou Terry

Venue

The Ivy House

40 Stuart Road, london SE15 3BE
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.