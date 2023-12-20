Top track

Dead Cat Chaos Magician

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sly And The Family Drone + guests

The Victoria
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dead Cat Chaos Magician
Got a code?

About

SLY & THE FAMILY DRONE

Using only drums and processed cassettes, and incorporating many elements of avant-garde music and sound art in their realisation, Sly & The Family Drone are a primal orchestra of drum rhythms, radiophonic oscillator noise and elect...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Andrea Giommi + Sly And The family Drone
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sly and the Family Drone

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.