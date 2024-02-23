Top track

BESTIES & Between You & Me - two wrongs

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

BETWEEN YOU & ME

The Underworld
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

BESTIES & Between You & Me - two wrongs
Got a code?

About

Australian alternative outfit Between You & Me have been making waves across the globe since their early days performing acoustic covers on YouTube.

With their influences ranging from blink-182, Foo Fighters, The 1975 and Hanson, the quintet have proved s...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Live Nation
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Broadside, Young Culture, Between You & Me

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs