Mercatino del Principe by Akeem

ARCA
Sun, 19 Nov, 12:00 pm
PartyMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

IL MERCATINO DEL PRINCIPE

Troverai:

. vintage & second hand

. piccolo artigianato

. illustrazioni

Il Natale si avvicina, vieni a trovare i regali per tutti, anche per te!

FREE ENTRY

Orari:

12.00 - 19.00 MARKET

17.00 - 22.00 PARTY by AKEEM

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Arca & Akeem

Venue

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open12:00 pm

