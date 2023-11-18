Top track

Watchin Out (Dirty Channels vs. Danny Russell)

Tangram @ Urban pres. DIRTY CHANNELS

Urban Club
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyPerugia
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sabato 18 Novembre tornano a Tangram: Dirty Channels

Lorenzo Morresi (live)

Prima e dopo, in consolle: Max-P e Stefano Tucci

Via Manna, 97, 06132 Perugia - PG

Il TANGRAM (七巧板S, qī qiǎo bǎnP) è un gioco rompicapo cinese. È costituito da sette tavole...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Urban Club Srl.
Lineup

Dirty Channels

Venue

Urban Club

Via Aldo Manna, 97, 06132 Perugia PG, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

