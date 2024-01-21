Top track

Lonnie Holley - Testing

Lonnie Holley & Friends

The Local
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $29.87

About

The Local and Chosen Family present:

Artist and musician Lonnie Holley recorded his first album in 2012 at age 62 after making home recordings for more than two decades. Holley’s music, like his art, defies classification — haunting vocals, keyboards, and...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.

Lineup

Lonnie Holley

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

