Conception Queer / Nostri i corpi nostre le città

Angelo Mai
Thu, 7 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
il 7 dicembre Il festival queer de La Roboterie torna all'angelo Mai per una notte di pura Conception Queer con il dj set di NORMVL, ST ROBOT, BACKDRIFTER e molto molto altro.

_________________________________________...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Angelo Mai Occupato.

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm
190 capacity

