Inoculation, Mulciber, Limbsplitter, P C M

Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
$12.05

Death metal returns to Akron @Musica Saturday January 20th.

Doors: 8pm

Show: 9pm

All ages

INOCULATION

https://inoculationmetal.bandcamp.com/merch...

MULCIBER

https://linktr.ee/mulciber...

LIMBSPLITTER

https://ablatedmerch.bigcartel.com/products......

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Musica.

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

