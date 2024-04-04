Top track

Thank - A Social Contract

Thank / Fashion Tips

The White Hotel
Thu, 4 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
£10.50

About

The Rock Band Thank From Leeds play their biggest show in Manchester on the 4th April

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Beauty Witch.

Lineup

Thank

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

