FES - The Farewell Show

The Victoria
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

To celebrate their time as a band, FES, return to London for their final show. Taking place at their beloved Victoria they'll be joined by ol' pals Last Hyena and Tilly Louise.

Get your tickets for one final party now!!!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Beth Shalom Records.

Lineup

Tilly Louise, Last Hyena, Fes

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

