Craft Connection

Darsena craft beer
Thu, 2 Nov, 6:00 pm
DJMilano
About

02/11 Darsena Craft Beer, Via alzaia Naviglio Pavese, 2 18:00-00:30 Craft Connection, il format che crea connessioni, tra arte contemporanea, musica elettronica e selezione di birre artigianali locali.

Nel salotto del nostro pub di fiducia sui Navigli, Gi...

Presentato da Cultura non filtrata

Lineup

badbass crew, mark wark, zirko

Venue

Darsena craft beer

Alzaia Naviglio Pavese 2, 20143 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open6:00 pm

