The Grinch...and How She Slayed Christmas

C'mon Everybody
Sun, 3 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Starring:

Maliboo

Miss Ma'amShe

Talia Fortune

Blue

Boyish Charm

Erotica

21+

Presented by Maliboo & Talia Fortune
No Covid-19 entry requirements

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

