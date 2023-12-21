DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

XMAS CURE - Market - Party - Exhibition

Teatro Principe
Thu, 21 Dec, 5:00 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Giovedì 21 Dicembre 2023 dalle ore 17.00 alle 5.00 del mattino avrà luogo al Teatro Principe “XMAS Cure”, una rassegna che riunisce le crew più attive negli ambiti del clubbing, musica live, streaming, letture, curatela, market indipendenti e food. U...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Overdub Srls.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Teatro Principe

Viale Bligny, 52, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
