DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Imaginez la "Belle de Nuit", une fleur qui révèle sa beauté au crépuscule.
Notre soirée éponyme embrasse cette transformation nocturne et lui rend hommage en fusionnant la musique avec l'atmosphère vibrante de la nuit.
On a le plaisir de vous donner rend...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.