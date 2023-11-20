DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Grimm Winter

Songbyrd
Mon, 20 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Founded in DC, Grimm Winter is a symphonic blend of indie, alt-rock, and folk music. With a strong emphasis on storytelling & modern day mythologies, evocative metaphor & melodies, the 5 piece band weaves together stories and songs that blur the line betwe...

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.