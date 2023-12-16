DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Old School R&B Brunch - Birmingham

Zumhof
Sat, 16 Dec, 1:00 pm
Food & drinkBirmingham
From £16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Let us bring back the R&B vibes of yesteryear.

Whilst enjoying an hour of BOTTOMLESS PUNCH followed by a Soulful mega combo.

Our DJ and host will take you on this reminiscent journey of the past to current R&B favorites and a touch of Island vibes, Afrob...

Presented by Old School R&B Brunch.

Lineup

Venue

Zumhof

29 Heath Mill Lane, Birmingham, B9 4AL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

