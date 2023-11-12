DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A brand new comedy night in London featuring the best established and up and coming acts in the city.
Each week we showcase new comedians. We regularly host acts who have featured on the BBC, Netflix and Comedy Central!
Doors open 7:00pm
Show starts 7:3...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.