DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Non credo in niente

Cinema Beltrade
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:30 pm
FilmMilano
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

proiezione speciale, in sala il regista Alessandro Marzullo, l'attrice Demetra Bellina, i produttori Nicholas Fiorentino e Lorenzo Lazzarini

V.O. italiano

Il viaggio notturno nell’anima di quattro ragazzi alla soglia dei trent’anni che non vogliono rinun Read more

Cinema Beltrade
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.