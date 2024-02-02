Top track

R&B

English Teacher

Whereelse?
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£14.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

English Teacher short bio to come.

An ALL AGES event
Presented by Awkwardness Happening
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

English Teacher

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

