DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Katie Norris: Farm Fatale - WIP

The Bill Murray
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 9:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Winner of the Musical Comedy Awards 2023

Katie is a stand up comedian, actor and singer who is best known for her work as one-half of the critically-acclaimed double act Norris & Parker and a regular voice on The Now Show and Newsjack (BBC RADIO 4).

'Her...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Katie Norris

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.