DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Late Night with Autumn Dominguez

The Century Room
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:30 pm
GigsTucson
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

(No Cover | 10:30pm Show) After Friday night's show, join vocalist and saxophonist Autumn Dominguez along with her band for Late Night!

Kenji Lancaster - Drums

Colin McIlrath - Bass

Denali Kaufman - Piano

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.