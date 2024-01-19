Top track

Moon-driven Sea

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SYNTHICIDE: Lathe of Heaven, Hallows

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Moon-driven Sea
Got a code?

About

Lathe of Heaven return to Vitus to headline a late night SYNTHICIDE just before their European tour alongside the LA-based dark synth band, Hallows. Plus DJ sets by Mona of WFMU/Mute Records.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Lathe Of Heaven, Hallows

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.