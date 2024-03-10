Top track

Xenia & Margarita Quebrada - QUÉ MÁS DA

Margarita Quebrada y Xenia en Madrid

El Sol
Sun, 10 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
€16.38

About

Margarita Quebrada y Xenia presentarán el próximo 10 de marzo su Ep conjunto 'Aleación' en Madrid. Un trabajo que afianza sus planteamientos por separado a la vez que exploran nuevos horizontes de forma conjunta. Una cita imperdible e irrepetible.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Calima

Lineup

Margarita Quebrada, Xenia

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

